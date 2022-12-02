Pedestrian, 56, dies in vehicle collision in Ewa Beach

A 56-year-old man is dead after he was struck as a pedestrian on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach early this morning.

Honolulu police said that at about 5:52 a.m., a 78-year-old man driving southbound on the road struck the man who was crossing from the east side to the west side of Fort Weaver Road.

A map shared by police indicated the incident took place near the Laulaunui Street intersection, which is near The Queen’s Medical Center — West Oahu.

Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. The victim was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

At this time, speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said this is the 50th traffic fatality for Oahu so far this year, compared to 40 at the same time last year.