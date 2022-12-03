Disoriented hikers rescued on Waahila Ridge Trail

Two hikers who were disoriented on the Waahila Ridge Trail in Manoa were rescued by Honolulu firefighters this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the lost hikers at around 4:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene shortly after. HFD established a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter at Manoa Valley District Park.

The hikers, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s, became disoriented on the trail and were unable to descend on their own, HFD said.

HFD was able to locate the hikers and fly them back the landing zone. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over the care of the hikers at around 5:40 p.m.