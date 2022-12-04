comscore HFD extinguishes early morning fire in Kanehoe home
Top News

HFD extinguishes early morning fire in Kanehoe home

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:53 pm
The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a fire in a single-family home early this morning in Kaneohe.

HFD said it received a call at 4:38 a.m. for a smoke sighting near 45-115 Waikalua Road in Kaneohe. HFD sent one unit with four personnel, who arrived at the scene at 4:45 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

In all, HFD ended up sending seven units with 26 personnel to fight the fire.

HFD said bystanders reported that the home was abandoned and an immediate search for occupants was delayed due to heavy fire conditions.

HFD said the fire was under control at 5:07 a.m. and fully extinguished at 5:40 a.m.

