Police investigating murder in Waikiki after man dies

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation in connection with a man’s death in Waikiki early today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive man on the ground in the area of Manukai Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

EMS administered advanced treatment on the man, described to be in his 30s, who suffered a wound to the left side of his chest.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.