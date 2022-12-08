Officials investigating Kihei shark encounter

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is reporting a shark incident in the Kihei area of Maui.
The department said DOCARE officers and first responders were handling a reported “shark/human encounter” in the Kihei area.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
