Police close portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki for investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:11 pm
Honolulu police have temporarily closed the ewa side of Kuhio Avenue to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Seaside Avenue and Nahua Street to investigate a potential barricade situation.

Nohonani Street is temporarily closed to traffic between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Boulevard. HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu said the specialized services division is on the scene. The barricade started at 2:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

