High surf for east shores, high winds for Maui, Hawaii island

A high surf advisory has been issued, this time for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.

The National Weather Service said an easterly tradewind swell keeps surf at advisory levels of 7 to 10 feet on these shores today, effective until 6 p.m.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, strong currents will make swimming dangerous and the public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A high wind warning, meanwhile, remains in effect for Kohala on the leeward side of Hawaii island until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters said tradewinds will be especially strong today, with east winds of 25 to 40 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph, before slowly decreasing Saturday.

Winds this strong may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs, officials warned. Power outages are also possible.

Powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially those driving lightweight and high-profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.

A wind advisory is also in place for portions of Hawaii and Maui counties, including Haleakala Summit, through 6 a.m. Thursday due to east winds of 40 to 55 mph, with gusts over 60 mph.

Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve, officials said.

Inexperienced mariners should also be aware of a small craft advisory for most waters in the Hawaiian isles, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect a gradual increase in local showers starting Sunday, when the Honolulu Marathon is scheduled, and lasting into early next week due to enhanced tradewinds. The weather is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, with isolated showers in the morning for the Waikiki and East Honolulu area, which includes Hawaii Kai, Aina Haina and Kahala.