Moped rider, 78, becomes Oahu’s 52nd traffic-related fatality

A moped rider injured in a collision on South Beretania Street the day after Thanksgiving has died from his injuries, Honolulu police said.

According to police, the 78-year-old man was riding a moped westbound on South Beretania Street at about 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 25 when he collided with a car while attempting to change lanes. The car’s driver, a 31-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

As a result of the collision, the moped rider lost control and fell onto the roadway, and was taken to a hospital with injuries that police did not specify. Police said he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Police said it was Oahu’s 52nd traffic-related fatality this year compared to 43 during the same time last year.