Diesel spill prompts partial closure of H-1 west by Kaahumanu

Two right lanes on H-1 westbound by Kaahumanu Overpass have been temporarily closed following a diesel spill, according to a 1:52 p.m. tweet from the Hawaii Department of Transporation.
A cleanup crew is en route. No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.