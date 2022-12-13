comscore Diesel spill prompts partial closure of H-1 west by Kaahumanu
Diesel spill prompts partial closure of H-1 west by Kaahumanu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 pm
Two right lanes on H-1 westbound by Kaahumanu Overpass have been temporarily closed following a diesel spill, according to a 1:52 p.m. tweet from the Hawaii Department of Transporation.

A cleanup crew is en route. No other details were immediately available.

