Governor to host Christmas Open House at Washington Place

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and first lady Jaime Green are hosting their first Christmas Open House from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, along with the Washington Place Foundation. The event is free and open to the public.

The Christmas Open House is part of a 164-year tradition started by Mary Dominis, widow of Captain John Dominis, who built Washington Place, according to a news release.

On Christmas Eve in 1858, Mary Dominis hosted a “magnificent party” for 100 of Honolulu’s children and their parents — with a Santa Claus — thus establishing the Christmas tradition. At the time, the Hawaiian Kingdom was ruled by King Kamehameha IV.

Reservations are required through this link for the event titled “Christmas at Washington Place.”

Guests will take a guided tour through the 175-year-old home and learn more about the history of the time-honored Christmas custom at Washington Place.

Highlights include the Victorian-inspired decorations and Christmas trees of Washington Place, including a tree reminiscent of the 1858 tree decorated by Mary for the children of Honolulu.

A musical program performed by Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus ensembles Cantilena and Gioventu and directed by Nola Nahuluby, is scheduled from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

All adult guests are asked to bring a picture ID for entrance to the event. No large bags will be permitted, and all bags are subject to inspection.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Kinau Hale, the Department of Health building at 1250 Punchbowl St. (parking lot entrance on Miller Street).

Although the event is free, a $5 donation to the Washington Place Foundation is suggested for adults. Proceeds will go toward preservation and programs for the historic home.