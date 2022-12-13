Shark warning signs posted at Anaehoomalu Bay on Big Isle

State officials posted shark warning signs this morning at Anaehoomalu Bay on Hawaii island following an apparent encounter between a man and what was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark.

Officials said the man is in his mid-60s and was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources did not release additional information, saying that according to established protocols, it does not release the victim’s name, the extent of injuries, or medical condition.

DLNR officials also said it remains unknown whether the man is a resident or a visitor.

Waikoloa Beach Resort and its Lava Lava Beach Club are located on Hawaii island at Anaehoomalu Bay, according to the Lava Lava Beach Club website.

Officials said various resort properties in the area, as well as ocean sports operators, have also posted warning signs.

The “shark-human encounter” is the second reported in the past week in Hawaii.

Last Thursday, a 60-year-old Washington State woman was reported missing by her husband after both went snorkeling near Kihei. Her husband and witnesses reported that she was attacked by a shark.

Following an extensive search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui, first responders were unable to find the missing woman. The search was called off on Friday afternoon.