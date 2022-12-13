A cheesy, indulgent twist on stuffing

Cheesy and rich with sautéed onion and mushrooms, this bread pudding is Ms. Garten’s standard proxy for stuffing.

Cubed stuffing mix saves the steps of slicing fresh bread into small chunks and then seasoning and toasting them. Soaked and baked in a simple creamy custard, the bagged blend produces a fluffy, creamy, savory casserole.

Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding

Recipe by Ina Garten

Ingredients:

• 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

• 1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 large)

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)

• 12 ounces cremini mushrooms, stems trimmed, caps sliced 1/4-inch thick (see Tip)

• 1/4 cup cream sherry (I used Harvey’s Bristol Cream)

• 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary leaves

• 1 (12-ounce) bag herb-seasoned cubed stuffing mix (about 7 cups), such as Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned

• 3 cups grated Gruyère (8 to 10 ounces), divided

• 5 extra-large eggs

• 2 1/4 cups half-and-half

• 1 1/4 cups chicken stock (I used College Inn)

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-by 2-inch baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the butter and set aside.

Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat in a medium (10-inch) sauté pan. Add the onion and sauté for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, the garlic and mushrooms, and cook for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms start to brown. Add the sherry and rosemary and simmer for 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the stuffing mix into a very large bowl. Stir in the mushroom mixture and cool for 5 minutes. Stir in 2 cups of the cheese. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, chicken stock, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Pour the custard mixture over the stuffing mixture and stir well. Set aside for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the bread has absorbed most of the liquid. Transfer the entire mixture to the prepared baking dish and sprinkle evenly with the remaining cup of cheese.

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the custard is set in the middle. Serve hot. Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes, serves 8-10

Tip:

Wipe the mushroom caps with a paper towel, but don’t wash them!