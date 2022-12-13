This stovetop squash has a glossy glaze

Any successful holiday strategy involves a menu that doesn’t overburden the oven. In this stovetop dish, squash simmers with a mixture of ginger beer, vegetable stock, honey, butter and cloves. Like many glazed recipes, this one showcases the beauty of great timing: When the squash is done cooking, the liquid will have reduced to a glossy sauce. A confetti-like gremolata of chopped ginger, garlic, parsley and orange zest makes for a cold-weather side that sparkles.

Ginger Beer-Glazed Butternut Squash With Gremolata

Ingredients:

• 2 cups ginger beer

• 3/4 cup vegetable stock, plus more if needed

• 1 medium (3-pound) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch jewel-shaped chunks

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves (optional)

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

• 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic

• 1/4 teaspoon finely grated fresh orange zest

Directions:

Add the ginger beer and stock to a large, deep skillet. Bring to a boil over high.

Add the squash in an even layer. Top with the butter, honey and cloves (if using), and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and the sauce thickens to a glaze, about 25 minutes.

While squash simmers, prepare the gremolata: Chop the parsley, ginger, garlic and orange zest together until thoroughly combined.

Once the squash is tender and the sauce has reduced to a glaze, give it a taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the squash to a wide, shallow bowl. Sprinkle with the gremolata and serve.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 8.