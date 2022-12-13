This stovetop squash has a glossy glaze

Any successful holiday strategy involves a menu that doesn’t overburden the oven. In this stovetop dish, squash simmers with a mixture of ginger beer, vegetable stock, honey, butter and cloves. Like many glazed recipes, this one showcases the beauty of great timing: When the squash is done cooking, the liquid will have reduced to a glossy sauce. A confetti-like gremolata of chopped ginger, garlic, parsley and orange zest makes for a cold-weather side that sparkles.
Ginger Beer-Glazed Butternut Squash With Gremolata
Ingredients:
• 2 cups ginger beer
• 3/4 cup vegetable stock, plus more if needed
• 1 medium (3-pound) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch jewel-shaped chunks
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves (optional)
• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper
• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
• 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger
• 1/4 teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic
• 1/4 teaspoon finely grated fresh orange zest
Directions:
Add the ginger beer and stock to a large, deep skillet. Bring to a boil over high.
Add the squash in an even layer. Top with the butter, honey and cloves (if using), and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and the sauce thickens to a glaze, about 25 minutes.
While squash simmers, prepare the gremolata: Chop the parsley, ginger, garlic and orange zest together until thoroughly combined.
Once the squash is tender and the sauce has reduced to a glaze, give it a taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the squash to a wide, shallow bowl. Sprinkle with the gremolata and serve.
Total time: 30 minutes, serves 8.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.