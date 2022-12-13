Fisk, 1st HBCU gymnastics at NCAA level, heads to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS >> The Fisk University women’s gymnastics program, the first at a Historically Black College and University at the NCAA level, will make its team debut on Jan. 6 at the inaugural “Super 16” in Las Vegas.
The two-day invitational will be held Jan. 6-7 at Orleans Arena. The field includes each of the last three programs to win an NCAA championship: Oklahoma, Michigan and UCLA.
Sunisa Lee, the all-around champion at the 2020 Olympics, will compete along with her teammates at Auburn. Lee, a sophomore, earlier announced it will be her final season with the Tigers. She plans to return to elite competition in the summer of 2023.
Jade Carey, a gold medalist at the 2020 Olympics and 2022 world championships and a sophomore at Oregon State, also will compete.
The Nashville-based Fisk, which launched its program last November, is coached by Corrinne Tarver. She was the first Black gymnast to win an NCAA women’s all-around title while at Georgia in 1989.
The event will be divided into four-team sessions, with team, all-around and event champions being awarded in each session.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.