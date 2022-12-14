comscore HPD contraflows lanes on Kam Hwy at Karsten Thot Bridge
Top News

HPD contraflows lanes on Kam Hwy at Karsten Thot Bridge

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are contraflowing lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Karsten Thot Bridge due to a brush fire.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
San Francisco officer says he saw Paul Pelosi attack happen

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up