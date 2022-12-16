High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

A large northwest swell will build across the islands today, according to the National Weather Service which has issued a high surf warning.

The warning covers north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Maui and is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, forecasters said.

NWS expects “dangerous waves” of 20 to 30 feet along north shores and 14 to 22 feet for west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. “Maui will see surf heights along north-facing shores building to 20 to 25 feet by this afternoon and evening,” officials said.

The swell “is expected to peak this afternoon and evening before slowly dropping to advisory levels on Saturday,” they said this morning.

Forecasters caution beach-goers to expect strong breaking waves and powerful currents. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous,” the high surf warning said.

In addition to the high surf, Hawaii can expect rainy conditions today and again on Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

“A front moving down the island chain from the northwest will continue to bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday,” the NWS forecast said. “Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will spread over Maui and the Big Island today, tapering off early Saturday morning. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is expected Sunday through Tuesday, as a stronger front approaches the state.”