Corrections

>> Sherry M.L. Kameenui, also known as Sherry Fuentes, was charged with second-degree assault in the alleged stabbing of her 36-year-old daughter-in-law in Kaaawa on Dec. 7. A Page B2 article said the victim was her adult granddaughter.