Apartment fire extinguished in McCully

An apartment fire in the Regency Tower Condominium in McCully was extinguished this afternoon after firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke emanating from possibly the 36th floor of the building.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:41 p.m. for a building fire at 2525 Date St. in McCully and responded with 12 units staffed with approximately 44 personnel. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:46 p.m.

Firefighters secured a water supply, connected supply lines to the building’s fire fighting standpipe system, took control of the elevators, ascended to the 36th floor, and initiated an aggressive interior fire attack in the affected units. The Fire Alarm System reported a pull station activation on the 36th floor, however the FAS was also showing a smoke detector activation on the 37th floor. HFD units also checked the apartment units above the affected units for fire extension. Those HFD units reported no fire extension to the units on the 37th or 38th floors.

During the fire, HFD units worked to evacuate occupants from the floor the fire was on, several occupants from floors above, and an occupant from the sixth floor. There were also reports of occupants above the fire floor sheltering in place.

The fire was brought under control at 4 p.m. and extinguished at 4:07 p.m. HFD crews conducted salvage operations in the apartment units below the affected units on the 36th floor. HFD crews also moved through the upper floors, ventilating any trapped smoke resultant of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the building tenants affected by this fire. Upon completion of operations, HFD personnel were accounted for with no reports of injuries.

The origin of the fire and damage estimate is not yet available.