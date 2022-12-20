A colorful winter salad

Persimmons and pomegranate are colorful fall and winter treats. Be sure to use squat Fuyu persimmons, which are delicious raw. (The pointy Hachiya type must be fully ripe, or they are unpalatable.) To serve this salad as a first course, you may add arugula or radicchio leaves. Or just garnish with mint leaves if you are serving it as an accompaniment.

Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad

Ingredients:

• 6 Fuyu persimmons

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (from 1 medium pomegranate)

• 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice

• Mint leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Peel persimmons with a vegetable peeler. Cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch wedges or 1/4-inch slices and place in a bowl. Season lightly with salt and pepper, then dress with lemon juice and oil.

Transfer to a shallow serving bowl or platter and top with pomegranate seeds. Squeeze the pomegranate juice over the salad — squeeze the outer layer of the pomegranate if you need a little more juice — and garnish with mint leaves.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 6.