Hawaii records 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,189 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 371,103.

DOH also reported 10 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,758.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 158 compared with 180 reported on Dec. 14.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Dec. 10 to 16) than the week-over-week infection count (Dec. 13 to 19) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 11.2 compared with 12.7 for the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 5.9% compared with 6.4% to the previous week.

By island, there were 785 cases reported on Oahu, 138 on Hawaii island, 129 on Maui, 84 on Kauai, and 12 on Lanai. Another 41 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.3% of Hawaii’s population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department. A total of 248,296 residents, or 22.3% of the state’s eligible population, have received the new bivalent booster.