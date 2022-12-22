Large wave injures 10, sweeps 2 into ocean at Sharks Cove

A large wave at Shark’s Cove on Oahu hit a rocky ledge and injured 10 people this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Division reported.

At around 2 p.m. a 10-foot wave at Sharks Cove caught a more than a dozen people off-guard. Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued two injured people, a 12-year-old girl and her mother, from the water and brought them to shore at Waimea Bay. They were treated at the scene but declined transportation to an emergency room.

For other patients, lifeguards treated lacerations and a possible spinal cord injury. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel transported three total patients, including an 18-year-old woman who was in serious condition with a “possible head injury” and multiple lacerations.

The other two patients, a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman, were transported in stable condition with lacerations and abrasions.

HESD is reminding the public to take “extreme caution” when near the shoreline, as waves can catch people by surprise.