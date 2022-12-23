So-so ‘Black Adam’ not due for a sequel

“Black Adam,” which was set up to be a franchise for DC Comics, won’t be seeing a sequel any time soon.

The star, Dwayne Johnson, broke the bad news on Tuesday. The movie, which came out in October, got mixed reviews and pulled in $168 million domestically and another $223 million worldwide. HBO Max recently debuted the film on the streaming service.

This was considered a passion project for Johnson, who was an executive producer.

New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, who came aboard just weeks after “Black Adam” was released, are reshaping the DC lineup.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote in a statement Tuesday. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Hollywood Reporter said “Black Adam” was super expensive, costing around $260 million, which included a costly 20-day round of reshoots after a poor test screening.