Kailua home fire classified as accidental

A Honolulu Fire Department investigator has classified the cause of a fire Wednesday at a beachfront home in Kailua as accidental.

The fire started in a utility closet that housed equipment to operate a hot tub/spa and was probably caused by an equipment failure, according to an HFD news release today.

The fire at 360 Dune Circle near the Kalama Beach Community Center was reported at 7:31 p.m. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 7:38 p.m. to find flames emanating from the side of the structure facing the road, the release said. Firefighters had the blaze contained within 10 minutes and extinguished at 8:03 p.m.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $30,000 while $3,000 in contents was lost, HFD said.