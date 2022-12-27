Sick hiker rescued from Diamond Head Crater Trail

A hiker in her 70s was rescued on the Diamond Head Crater Trail this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. for a sick hiker who “experienced a medical emergency” while on the trail.

HFD was able to reach the hiker on foot just before 5 p.m. to conduct a medical assessment. Later, rescue personnel were able to fly the hiker to a nearby landing zone, where patient care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The hiker was among a party of hikers who were escorted down the trail by HFD.