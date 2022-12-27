Sick hiker rescued from Diamond Head Crater Trail

A hiker in her 70s was rescued on the Diamond Head Crater Trail this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. for a sick hiker who “experienced a medical emergency” while on the trail.
HFD was able to reach the hiker on foot just before 5 p.m. to conduct a medical assessment. Later, rescue personnel were able to fly the hiker to a nearby landing zone, where patient care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
The hiker was among a party of hikers who were escorted down the trail by HFD.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.