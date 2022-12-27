A bright, fragrant soup-stew for winter

When you can’t eat one more roasted winter vegetable, this bright, fragrant soup-stew does the trick. It’s from A Common Table by Cynthia Chen McTernan, who publishes a food blog called Two Red Bowls. Kabocha, which she calls her “soul-mate squash,” has a special earthy texture and a nutty flavor, but you could also do this with buttercup squash. Serve as a side dish, or as a light dinner with freshly cooked rice and a fried egg.

Simmered Kabocha Squash With Scallions

Recipe from Cynthia Chen McTernan

Adapted by Julia Moskin

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, such as canola or peanut

• 8 to 10 cups cubed kabocha squash, skin off or on (from 1 squash, 2 to 3 pounds); see note

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced or chopped scallions (6 to 8 scallions), more for serving

• About 1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

• Salt and ground black pepper

• Sriracha, soy sauce or both, for serving (optional)

Directions:

In a wide skillet or wok, heat the oil over high heat until shimmering. Add the squash and toss with a spatula until evenly coated with oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, 5 minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the scallions. Stir, then add 1/2 cup of broth and stir again. Adjust the heat to a simmer. If using skin-on squash, turn the pieces so that the skin is submerged; this allows them to cook evenly.

Cover and simmer until squash is tender and skin (if using) is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Check occasionally to make sure the pot isn’t cooking dry; add broth as needed to keep the mixture simmering. The broth will reduce and thicken into a light sauce.

When cooked through, sprinkle generously with salt and pepper, stir and taste the squash and the broth. Add salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot, sprinkled with extra scallions.

Ladle a little extra hot broth over each serving.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 6-8.

Tip:

The rind of kabocha squash usually becomes soft enough to eat, but you may also remove it beforehand. When choosing, note that the smoothest squash (with fewer nubs) will be the most tender.