An easy hot chocolate mix

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 2:54 pm
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

Fancy hot chocolate mixes can be wildly expensive, but they’re extremely easy to make at home. This one uses a mix of bittersweet and milk chocolate to give it a deeply complex flavor. (For a vegan version, you can substitute vegan milk chocolate.) This makes an excellent winter gift, pack aged in festive jars or tins and will keep for at least six months stored at room temperature. Feel free to double or triple the recipe as needed.

Hot Chocolate Mix

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup/35 grams powdered sugar

• 1/4 cup/30 grams unsweetened cocoa powder, either natural or Dutch-process (see Tip)

• 1/4 cup/40 grams chopped bittersweet chocolate (preferably 62 to 72% cacao)

• 1/4 cup/40 grams chopped milk chocolate or vegan milk chocolate

• 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (optional)

• Pinch of fine sea salt

Mini marshmallows

Directions:

In a blender or food processor, combine sugar, cocoa powder, both chocolates, vanilla paste (if using) and salt. Pulse to pulverize into a coarse powder. Transfer to an airtight jar. Package marshmallows in another airtight jar.

To prepare: Fill a small pot with 4 cups whole milk or your favorite alternative milk and bring to a simmer. Whisk in cocoa mixture until very smooth.

Serve topped with whipped cream or marshmallows.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.

Tip: Natural cocoa gives you a more complex flavor; Dutch-process gives a deeper, richer color.

