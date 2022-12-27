Merry manhattan cocktails

According to cocktail historian David Wondrich, from whom this recipe is adapted, this is the manhattan as it was made from the 1890s until the 1960s, and again since the 2000s. The optional absinthe, which amounts to no more than a dash per drink, is a late-19th century addition that gives the drink a little herbal pizazz; do not use more than suggested. This keeps for weeks at room temperature.

Large-Batch Rye Manhattan Cocktails

Ingredients:

• 2 2/3 cups 100-proof rye whiskey

• 1 1/3 cups red Italian vermouth

• 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Angostura bitters

• 1 1/4 teaspoons absinthe (optional)

• Lemon twists or brandied cherries, for serving

Directions:

In a clean, sealable 750-milliliter or quart glass bottle, combine the whiskey, vermouth, bitters and absinthe, if using.

To serve, stir 3 ounces (about 1/3 cup) per cocktail with ice and strain into chilled cocktail glasses.

Garnish each glass with either a twist (hold lemon peel over glass and twist it to extract the aromatic oils), or with a cherry.

Total time: 10 minutes, makes 10-12 cocktails.