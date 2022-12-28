comscore Teen bicyclist injured in vehicle collision in Waipahu
Top News

Teen bicyclist injured in vehicle collision in Waipahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:13 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Waipahu today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash occurred on Managers Drive near Hahana Street at about 9 a.m.

EMS treated the bicyclist for multiple injuries and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
West Maui residents, visitors asked to conserve water amid shortage

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up