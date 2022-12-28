Teen bicyclist injured in vehicle collision in Waipahu

A 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Waipahu today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
The crash occurred on Managers Drive near Hahana Street at about 9 a.m.
EMS treated the bicyclist for multiple injuries and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
