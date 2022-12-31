Two hikers stuck overnight on Aiea trail after fireworks prevent rescue

Two hikers are spending the night on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail in Aiea after New Year’s Eve fireworks prevented a helicopter rescue.

At around 7 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a group of lost hikers on the trail. The three hikers, an 81-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, started hiking at around 2 p.m., became lost due to darkness and could not make their way off the trail on their own, HFD said.

HFD was able to rescue one of the hikers via its Air 1 helicopter, but fireworks in the area have forced two of the hikers to stay on the trail overnight.

“Because of the aerial fireworks in the area and along the flight path to the landing zone, it was unsafe to airlift the other two hikers out,” HFD said in a news release today. “They understood the safety decision and were provided with water and blankets to remain overnight on the trail and will descend on their own in the morning.”

It’s not clear which one of the hikers was flown off the trail and which ones are staying overnight.

After receiving the 911 call, HFD arrived at the scene and established a landing zone at the former Aiea Sugar Mill. HFD was able to determine that the hikers were about one and one-quarter of a mile into the trail.

HFD’s Air 1 was able to make visual contact with the hikers and insert rescue personnel at their location at around 7:40 p.m. After conducting a medical assessment on the hikers, rescue personnel flew one of the hikers to the landing zone.

The hiker declined medical care.