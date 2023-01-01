2-alarm building fire extinguished in Pearl City

Honolulu firefighters extinguished today a two-alarm building fire at a commercial strip mall building in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:58 a.m. for a building fire near 539 Kamehameha Highway and responded with 10 units staffed with 35 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 11:02 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a single-story, commercial strip mall building that had portions of the street-frontage boarded up.

Firefighters secured a water supply, performed forcible entry on exterior doors to gain access, and initiated an aggressive interior fire attack with hand lines. Also, a search was conducted to confirm that the building was clear of any occupants and to confirm that the fire did not extend into the adjacent businesses.

The fire was brought under control at 11:41 a.m. and extinguished at 12:17 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

This fire is under investigation to determine the origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.