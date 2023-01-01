Teen lying in road critically hurt in hit-and-run case, HPD says

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a car as he was lying on a Waikele road early this morning.
Honolulu police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run case.
Police said that at about 2:20 a.m., the teenager was lying in Lumiauau Street near Kamehameha Highway when he was struck by an unknown motorist.
The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the motorist was last seen traveling westbound on Lumiauau Street in a dark-colored vehicle with dark tint.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.