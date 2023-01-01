comscore Teen lying in road critically hurt in hit-and-run case, HPD says
Teen lying in road critically hurt in hit-and-run case, HPD says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 pm
A 17-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a car as he was lying on a Waikele road early this morning.

Honolulu police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run case.

Police said that at about 2:20 a.m., the teenager was lying in Lumiauau Street near Kamehameha Highway when he was struck by an unknown motorist.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the motorist was last seen traveling westbound on Lumiauau Street in a dark-colored vehicle with dark tint.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

