Man, 76, critically hurt in downtown Honolulu hit-and-run

A 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in downtown Honolulu Monday night, police said.

The collision occurred on North Kukui and Maunakea streets at about 9:05 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing North Kukui Street in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal illuminated when he was struck by an unknown motorist.

The motorist was last seen traveling east on North Kukui, possibly in a white pickup truck, police said.

The pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.