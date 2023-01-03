Man, 76, critically hurt in downtown Honolulu hit-and-run

A 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in downtown Honolulu Monday night, police said.
The collision occurred on North Kukui and Maunakea streets at about 9:05 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing North Kukui Street in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal illuminated when he was struck by an unknown motorist.
The motorist was last seen traveling east on North Kukui, possibly in a white pickup truck, police said.
The pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.