Rainbow Wahine fall to UC San Diego in Big West home opener

After going scoreless for 30 minutes, UC San Diego guard Julia Macabuhay scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Tritons frustrated Hawaii for the third straight meeting with a 60-57 Big West women’s basketball victory tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine led by as many as 18 in the second quarter, but UC San Diego rallied behind guard Sydney Brown’s 13-point performance in the third quarter and Macabuhay’s fourth-quarter outburst to spoil UH’s Big West home opener. Macabuhay’s 3-pointer gave UCSD a 55-53 lead with 2:40 left and the Tritons (6-6, 1-2) held off a UH comeback in the final seconds.

Brown finished with 18 points and went 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

UH guard Daejah Phillips finished with a game-high 19 points and forward Jacque David finished with 14 with three 3-pointers for the Rainbow Wahine (4-8, 2-1).