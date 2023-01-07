comscore Honokaa man, 77, dies after SUV veers off roadway
Honokaa man, 77, dies after SUV veers off roadway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 pm
Hawaii County police are investigating the death of a 77-year-old Honokaa man who died after a single-vehicle crash in Honokaa Friday afternoon.

The man and his wife were heading north on Kalaniai Road in a 2015 Subaru SUV when the man lost consciousness and the vehicle went off the roadway into a pasture, police said, adding there was minor damage to the vehicle due to uneven terrain.

Police identified the man as Robert Cawley, who was unresponsive and taken to Hilo Medical Center, where he died at 8:52 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said in a news release they believe this is a medical-related incident, but will conduct further investigation into whether there might be other contributing factors.

His wife, 75, was seated in the front seat and was uninjured.

