Laura Ho crowned 73rd Narcissus Queen

Laura Mei Lan Ho was named Hawaii’s 73rd Narcissus Queen as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii presented its annual Narcissus pageant Friday at New Hope Oahu.

Ho is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Oregon who works as an administrative assistant at a local law firm.

She also earned the Miss Popularity title for selling the most pageant tickets and souvenir booklets, and won the title of Miss Talent with an animated instrumental rendition of “Sway,” the American pop hit popularized by Dean Martin in the 1950s, which she performed wearing an eye-catching, red-sequined gown.

First Princess Jacelyn Chun Wei Ho (no relation) was voted Miss Congeniality. Kelly Wung Yun Yee (Second Princess), Jessica Chen Lin (Third Princess) and Kelsie-Ann Kui Lan Suan-Kon (Fourth Princess) complete the court.

The cultural traditions of the pageant were emphasized by the princesses’ choices for the talent competition: Ho performed a classical Chinese dance, Yee created a painting titled “Blessings of the Dragon Spirit,” Lin sang in Chinese, and Suan-Kon added a touch of magic to the evening when her ribbon dance ended with the ribbon becoming a dragon’s head.

Contestants are judged on a private interview with the judges, talent, modeling of a cheongsam (modern Chinese dress), and their ability to answer a question from memory on a topic they have selected and researched.

Narcissus Queen Laura Ho and her court will be formally installed at the 2023 Coronation Ball Jan. 28 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.

For more information, visit chinesechamber.com or call 808-533-3181.