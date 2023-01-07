Rising MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

Victoria Lee, a high school state wrestling champion and rising mixed martial arts star in One Championship, died last month, according to the Valley of The Temples Memorial Park and Funeral Homes in Kaneohe, which announced the news Friday.

The 18-year-old Mililani High School alumna is the younger sister of current One Championship atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who has held the title for more than six years.

Angela Lee confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through,” Angela Lee wrote. “It is incredibly difficult to say this. Our Victoria passed away.”

Victoria Lee made her MMA debut with One Championship when she was 16 and was 3-0 with a TKO and two submission victories.

She was scheduled to fight for the first time in more than a year on Jan. 13 for a One on Prime Video 6 event in Bangkok. Thailand.

Her brother, Christian, currently holds world titles in One Championship at both lightweight and welterweight.

He made double-champ status in November when he beat Kiamrian Abbasov for the welterweight title at 185 pounds.

Angela Lee asked in her Instagram post for “grace and respect” for her family during this difficult time.

She ended it writing, “And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”