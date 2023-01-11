Power outage affects Hawaiian Electric customers in Mililani

More than 3,200 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power in the Mililani area this evening.
Hawaiian Electric first reported an outage in the area at around 6:20 p.m., when about 2,940 customers were without power. The utility in a 7 p.m. update said that number is up to about 3,225 customers.
Crews are responding to the outage.
