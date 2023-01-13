comscore Actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges in U.K.
  • By Associated Press
  • ELIZABETH COOK/PA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows actor Kevin Spacey, right, appearing via video-link at Southwark Crown Court in London, today. Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

    This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows actor Kevin Spacey, right, appearing via video-link at Southwark Crown Court in London, today. Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

LONDON >> Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom today.

He now faces a dozen charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

His trial is due to start on June 6 and last for three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

Looking Back

