Maui firefighters rescue 3 from Olivine Pools

A man was rescued in Olivine Pools in the Wailuku area after he and two other people were “knocked down by a large wave,” the Maui Fire Department reported today.

MFD said two females and male were struck by the wave today around noon. They were “clinging on the rocks along the shore,” MFD said. The two females were able to make their way up away from the water, but the male had to be flown by rescue personnel from the rocks.

Both women were in their 20s, MFD said. One of the women suffered from lacerations, and the other suffered an arm injury. The man, also in his 20s, had injuries to his head and neck. All three were transported by medics to a hospital.