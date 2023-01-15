Fire ravages Maui home, causing extensive damages and displacing five

The Maui Fire Department extinguished a fire, which displaced five residents, today at a Mokuhau Road home.

MFD’s Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, a Battalion Chief and the Department’s Health and Safety bureau all responded to this incident, which was first reported at about 1:11 p.m. Crews arrived to find the home “well involved with fire.”

One 16-year-old female who was home at the time of the blaze was burned on the hands, and transported by EMS to a hospital to receive treatment.

MFD reported that crews had the fire under control by 2 p.m. and extinguished shortly thereafter.

MFD said the cause of the fire, which is believed to be accidental, is under investigation. MFD said investigators will determine the value of the damages, which are thought to be “a total loss.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents.