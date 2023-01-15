Laundry lint causes small fire at Waikiki hotel

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the laundry room at the Halekulani Hotel Sunday night.

HFD said the fire at the Waikiki hotel, located at 2199 Kalia Road, was caused by “neglected maintenance of the dryer’s lint catchment system.”

HFD received a 911 call about the fire at 5:15 p.m. and responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel. When the first unit arrived at the scene at 5:22 p.m., they reported that they could not see any visible smoke or flames coming from the exterior of the large, multi-story, hotel building.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to discover elevated temperatures in the ductwork and light smoke. They created access to the ductwork and extinguished the fire at 5:51 p.m.

The initial damage estimate for the fire, which an HFD investigator determined was accidental, is $5,000.