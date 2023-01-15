Single-family home fire in Hilo results in a fatality

One person is dead following an early morning structure fire in Hilo today that was so severe that the single-family home had partially collapsed before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were called at about 3:11 a.m. to a fire at 368 West Kawailani St.

Four fire companies were dispatched with the first unit arriving at 3:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found flames venting from the front of the 1,200-square foot home, and a partial collapse to the front of the building occurred.

Firefighters said they were told by neighbors that one occupant was believed to be inside the house. They discovered a victim in the home’s front bedroom, after the collapsed area was partially cleared during suppression efforts.

The fire was extinguished around 3:30 a.m., and the scene was turned over to Hawaii Police Department and fire inspectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial damages are estimated at $90,000.