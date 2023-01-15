Single-family home fire in Hilo results in a fatality

One person is dead following an early morning structure fire in Hilo today that was so severe that the single-family home had partially collapsed before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were called at about 3:11 a.m. to a fire at 368 West Kawailani St.
Four fire companies were dispatched with the first unit arriving at 3:14 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters said they found flames venting from the front of the 1,200-square foot home, and a partial collapse to the front of the building occurred.
Firefighters said they were told by neighbors that one occupant was believed to be inside the house. They discovered a victim in the home’s front bedroom, after the collapsed area was partially cleared during suppression efforts.
The fire was extinguished around 3:30 a.m., and the scene was turned over to Hawaii Police Department and fire inspectors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial damages are estimated at $90,000.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.