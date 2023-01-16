comscore Bicyclist, 12, seriously injured in collision with SUV on Kauai
Bicyclist, 12, seriously injured in collision with SUV on Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while riding his bike in Anahola Saturday, Kauai police said.

Police said the boy, of Anahola, was riding his bike along Aliomanu Road when he was struck by a black Dodge SUV operated by a 35-year-old woman shortly after 4:20 p.m.

Firefighters and the American Medical Response responded and treated the child before he was taken in serious condition to Wilcox Medical Center.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of reckless driving, negligent injury, driving without a license and inattention to driving. She was released pending investigation.

Police said speed was not a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

