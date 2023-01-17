Girl, 17, critically injured in vehicle crash in Hawaii Kai

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after the vehicle she was driving struck a sign in Hawaii Kai Monday.

The crash occurred on Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street at about 9:25 p.m.

Honolulu police said a vehicle operated by the teen was traveling southbound on Lunalilo Home Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the center median.

Police said the vehicle then veered to the right and hit a sign on the sidewalk.

The driver was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.