Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational could go Sunday or Monday

  • By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  Emily Erickson, middle, rode with two other surfers at Waimea Bay. The North Shore native is one of this year's Eddie invitees for the event.

    Emily Erickson, middle, rode with two other surfers at Waimea Bay. The North Shore native is one of this year’s Eddie invitees for the event.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay remains on track to be called on for Sunday, although it might be pushed back to Monday, depending on conditions, co-director Clyde Aikau said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. Read more

