Police search for suspect in downtown Honolulu armed robbery

A 36-year-old homeless man was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Honolulu Tuesday, Honolulu police said.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Nuuanu Avenue at about 9:55 p.m.

Police said a male threatened the victim with what appeared to be a handgun and took his bag containing personal items.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.