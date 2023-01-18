comscore Police search for suspect in downtown Honolulu armed robbery
Police search for suspect in downtown Honolulu armed robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 36-year-old homeless man was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Honolulu Tuesday, Honolulu police said.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Nuuanu Avenue at about 9:55 p.m.

Police said a male threatened the victim with what appeared to be a handgun and took his bag containing personal items.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

