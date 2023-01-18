Popular Maui shave ice shop to open Oahu location this month

A new shave ice place is coming to Kapahulu Avenue.

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, a popular, family-owned business on Maui, is holding a grand opening for its first Oahu location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue this Friday, according to an announcement from real estate company, Colliers.

“We’re excited to bring the world famous Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice to the island of Oahu.” said Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice franchisee Jamie Wong in a statement. “As one of the most iconic local desserts in Hawaii, we are proud to support and expand this family-owned business that was built upon a commitment to quality products and friendly service.”

Ululani’s currently has eight locations in Hawaii — seven across Maui and one on Hawaii island. The Maui locations span from Lahaina to Kahului, Kihei, and Paia. One of the Maui locations, Banyan Tree, is temporarily closed, according to the company’s website.

Ululani’s also has a location on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Ululani’s says that it makes its own syrups with signature recipes using “premium all-natural purees and select extracts,” along with Roselani ice cream from Maui.

Ululani’s is also part of a family of brands including Maui Manapua, Lahainaluna Cafe, and Sugar Beach Bake Shop.

Colliers represented Ululani’s in the transaction.