Wahinekapu helps Rainbow Wahine hold off UC Riverside

Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team held off UC Riverside 55-51 in tonight’s Big West game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After UC Riverside closed to 44-43 early in the final period, Wahinekapu accounted for UH’s next 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field and the Rainbow Wahine earned a split of their homestand.

Wahinekapu also grabbed 10 rebounds to post her first double-double of the season and finished with four assists.

UH forward Kallin Spiller scored all 10 of her points in the first half and had seven rebounds. Forward Jacque David added nine points and four boards as UH outscored UCR 38-18 in the paint. UH attempted a season-low 11 3-pointers and made two with Wahinekapu connecting from behind the arc to give UH a 53-45 lead with 4:08 left.

UH (7-10, 5-3 Big West) moved into a tie for third place in the conference heading into a road trip to complete the first half of the league schedule. The Wahine will play at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday and at Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 28.

Jordan Webster and Anna Blount led UC Riverside (4-15, 2-7) with 10 points each.