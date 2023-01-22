Motorcyclist injured after crashing into Zipper barrier

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle on the H-1 freeway in the Pearl City area Saturday night.

At about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, the man was speeding westbound on his motorcycle on the H-1 freeway, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the Zipper barrier, Honolulu police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, but it was unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.