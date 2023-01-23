Construction for 2nd phase of Kailua roundabout begins

The second phase of the Kailua roundabout project fronting Kalapawai Market began this morning and will result in a lane closure and detour, according to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

Officials said the eastbound lane of Kailua Road will be closed between Kainalu Drive and Kalaheo Avenue, and no left turns will be allowed at the intersection of Kailua Road and Kalaheo Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured 24/7 to Kuukama Street. Two-way traffic fronting Kalapawai Market will be allowed.

The city has completed Phase 1 of the project, which began on Nov. 21 at Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road, causing congestion and delays in the area.

Over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, officials, including the Hawaii Tourism Authority, advised visitors to avoid Kailua Beach Park and the Kaohao (Lanikai) area due to the congestion and parking restrictions.

During Phase 2, officials advise residents traversing through the area to allow for extra time to get through Kalapawai and to expect congestion during construction hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phase 2 of the project is scheduled for completion by the end of March.

The $7.9 million project, which is mostly federally funded, will include a redesigned roundabout center island with higher-quality materials, new sidewalks, raised pedestrian crossings, and new drainage to prevent ponding.

It is expected to be completed by 2024. More information is available at kalapawaiproject.com.

“We ask travelers to please exercise patience and caution when driving through this area, and to drive with aloha,” said DTS in a news release.